24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the April 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Price Performance
TFSVF stock remained flat at $0.63 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. 24SevenOffice Group AB has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.63.
About 24SevenOffice Group AB (publ)
