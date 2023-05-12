24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the April 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) Price Performance

TFSVF stock remained flat at $0.63 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47. 24SevenOffice Group AB has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

24SevenOffice Group AB (publ) provides cloud-based business solutions to companies, and auditing and accounting firms in Nordic Region. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, logistics, project management, and time tracking solutions, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

