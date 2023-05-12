3,106 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $78.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.33. The stock has a market cap of $106.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

