324,471 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Bought by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 324,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,492,000. Waste Connections comprises approximately 3.4% of Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. owned about 0.13% of Waste Connections as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Shares of WCN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.02. 231,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,662. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

