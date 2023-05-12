4,394 Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 620.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $101.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.16. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.43 and a 12 month high of $105.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.83.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.91 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

