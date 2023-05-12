98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Rating) – Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of 98532 (KMP.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Raymond James also issued estimates for 98532 (KMP.TO)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get 98532 (KMP.TO) alerts:

98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance

98532 has a twelve month low of C$12.04 and a twelve month high of C$14.76.

98532 (KMP.TO) Announces Dividend

98532 (KMP.TO) ( TSE:KMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$84.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$81.40 million.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

About 98532 (KMP.TO)

(Get Rating)

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires, operates, manages and develops multi-family residential properties across Canada and it includes building improvements; suite renovations; appliances; boilers and heating equipment; other; equipment; parking lots, and land improvements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 98532 (KMP.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.