A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) VP Benjamin A. Otchere Sells 4,285 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AOS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Articles

