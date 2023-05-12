Abbot Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 846,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,931,000 after buying an additional 67,639 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 31,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 36,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 22,086 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,265,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,669. The company has a market capitalization of $143.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

