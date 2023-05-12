Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,364 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.9% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its position in Pfizer by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,264,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,055,000 after buying an additional 299,014 shares in the last quarter. RENASANT Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 6,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 339,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,206,000 after buying an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. 2,408,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,354,270. The company has a market cap of $212.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

