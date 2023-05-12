Abbot Financial Management Inc. Sells 2,585 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $206.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,953. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

