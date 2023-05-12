Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,913,139 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 91,471 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Abbott Laboratories worth $539,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

ABT traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $109.50. 689,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,142,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average is $105.74. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.37.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

