ABCMETA Trading Down 5.3% This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $1,138.80 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025092 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018498 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,838.29 or 0.99926638 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002158 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,005.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.