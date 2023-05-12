Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $13.91 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,394 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.0 %

VRTX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,928. The company has a market cap of $90.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $240.25 and a 12 month high of $354.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $82,222.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,663,077.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $825,420.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,809,468.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,060 shares of company stock worth $23,085,597. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

