Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $9.38 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.87. The company had a trading volume of 180,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.89 and a one year high of $175.98. The firm has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.67.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

