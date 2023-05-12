Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 482 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total transaction of $1,759,579.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total transaction of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.02, for a total value of $1,759,579.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,303,908.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,506 shares of company stock valued at $15,198,446. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $386.90. 107,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,838. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.25. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $429.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $410.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. KGI Securities downgraded KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KLA from $318.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

