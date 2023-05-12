Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Acme United Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ACU opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.57 million, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.89. Acme United has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Acme United

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

