AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ILLM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. AcuityAds had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

AcuityAds Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILLM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 1,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,583. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $80.12 million, a PE ratio of -138.00 and a beta of 1.25. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AcuityAds from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Unites States, Canada, and Europe and Other. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

