Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.17.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $979.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Insider Activity

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $37.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.81 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 41.21% and a negative net margin of 105.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kyle Piskel sold 3,529 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $30,243.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,423.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 5,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $47,057.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,767.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle Piskel sold 3,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $30,243.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,564 shares in the company, valued at $750,423.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,375 shares of company stock worth $354,339. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adaptive Biotechnologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,104,000 after purchasing an additional 95,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,051,000 after buying an additional 1,098,301 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,892,000 after purchasing an additional 514,124 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 514,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 3,600,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

