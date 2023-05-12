Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

ADUS stock traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.91. The stock had a trading volume of 114,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,040. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $73.65 and a 52-week high of $114.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.05. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $41,382.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $41,382.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $382,259.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,585,558.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,884 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.