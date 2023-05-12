Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Crake Asset Management LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 392.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 806,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 643,000 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 22.4% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $52,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after buying an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.31.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In other news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $2,554,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock valued at $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.02. The company had a trading volume of 20,488,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,050,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $153.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.78, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.42.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.