Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the April 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nomura assumed coverage on Advantest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Advantest Trading Up 1.7 %

ATEYY traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.08. 7,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96. Advantest has a 52-week low of $45.24 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and Component Test Systems, Mechatronic and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test Systems segment offers test systems for semiconductors and electronic component industries.

