AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,444 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.23% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,023,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of MSOS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. 832,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,425. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $14.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66.

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (MSOS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed narrow portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the domestic cannabis and hemp industry. MSOS was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.