Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

Shares of ANYYY stock opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

