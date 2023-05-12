Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $76.98

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 76.98 ($0.97) and traded as high as GBX 82 ($1.03). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 81 ($1.02), with a volume of 16,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of £7.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,334.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 77.02.

In related news, insider Stephen Haffner bought 11,765 shares of Aeorema Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.25 ($12,618.61). In other Aeorema Communications news, insider Stephen Haffner acquired 11,765 shares of Aeorema Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000.25 ($12,618.61). Also, insider Hannah Luffman purchased 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,949.60 ($12,554.70). 68.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in the devising and delivering of corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

