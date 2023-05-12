Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Down to $20.77

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.77, but opened at $19.81. Aerovate Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.77, with a volume of 20,530 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $506.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.21.

Insider Activity at Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $224,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $224,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $46,957.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,579.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,858 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,912 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 318.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 894.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.