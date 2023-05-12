Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Announces Earnings Results

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,513.96% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.
Aeva Technologies Stock Down 3.4 %
NYSE AEVA traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,759. Aeva Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51. The firm has a market cap of $220.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.90.
About Aeva Technologies
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.
