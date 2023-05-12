Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Aflac by 534.9% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $66.60. 195,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,601,404. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.49.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $32,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,054 shares of company stock worth $6,672,094 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

