AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Down 2.1%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 26,973 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 194,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
AIM ImmunoTech Trading Down 2.1 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.30.
AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 13,889.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AIM ImmunoTech
AIM ImmunoTech, Inc is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon.
