Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Short Interest Update

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

AIRI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.74. 1,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,279. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Air Industries Group

AIRI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Industries Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Air Industries Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

