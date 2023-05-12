Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,472,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,764,527,000 after purchasing an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,529,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,976,000 after purchasing an additional 199,867 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,412,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,815,000 after purchasing an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,274,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,717,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock traded up $1.99 on Friday, reaching $278.54. 44,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,608. The stock has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

