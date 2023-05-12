Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.93. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.30-$11.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of APD opened at $276.55 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,390 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.