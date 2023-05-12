Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.15 million, a PE ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

