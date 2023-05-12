Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $25.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.15 million, a PE ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. Air T has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter.
About Air T
Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.
