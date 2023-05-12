Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.69-$5.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.74 billion-$3.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.73 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.69-$5.84 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,497. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $102.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Akamai Technologies to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.06.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $301,920.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $301,920.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,814.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,611. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,059 shares of company stock valued at $700,956 and have sold 27,147 shares valued at $2,030,786. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 556 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter worth $105,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.