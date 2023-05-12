Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $195.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALB. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $284.95.

Albemarle stock opened at $198.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.39.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle will post 24.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

