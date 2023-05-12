Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Director Janet O. Estep Purchases 3,717 Shares

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) Director Janet O. Estep purchased 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,844.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALRS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 30,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,359. Alerus Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Hovde Group lowered shares of Alerus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRS. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $5,416,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $5,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 175,180 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,921,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alerus Financial by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

See Also

