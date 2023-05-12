Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 351,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARE stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $114.94 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average of $142.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 28.01%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.84%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Stories

