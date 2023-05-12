Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO Sells $363,379.56 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 5,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $363,379.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,691,194.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $703,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $2,315,600.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, James Ralph Scapa sold 35,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $2,019,500.00.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $72.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49, a P/E/G ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $160.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.01 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

ALTR has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,373 shares of the software’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,665 shares of the software’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Altair Engineering by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,644 shares of the software’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the software’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

