Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at TD Securities

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altus Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$75.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$62.60.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIF stock opened at C$41.06 on Monday. Altus Group has a one year low of C$40.81 and a one year high of C$61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,053.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Altus Group Announces Dividend

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$183.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.5601836 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altus Group

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$326,140.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

