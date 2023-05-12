Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07, RTT News reports. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 103.61% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $660.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMBC. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ambac Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

