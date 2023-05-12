Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07, RTT News reports. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 103.61% and a return on equity of 52.87%. The firm had revenue of $58.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.
Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of AMBC stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91. The firm has a market cap of $660.79 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on AMBC. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambac Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ambac Financial Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
