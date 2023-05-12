Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.78-$5.99 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.85 billion-$4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.51 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Up 1.0 %

DOX stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.16. 916,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,837. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $76.79 and a 1 year high of $97.08.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

DOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 787.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

Further Reading

