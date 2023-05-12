American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.31.

NYSE AEO opened at $13.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 2.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,399.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $40,232.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,360.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $164,256.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,399.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,202 shares of company stock valued at $599,822. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 45,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

