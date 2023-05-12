American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

AEP opened at $90.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

