American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,184 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,337 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $60,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $148.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.