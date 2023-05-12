American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,635,000 after purchasing an additional 89,868 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after purchasing an additional 408,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $195.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

