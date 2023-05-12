Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00.

COLD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.94.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE COLD opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,507.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4,400.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

