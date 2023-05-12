Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Reduced by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,777 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 3.3% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $38,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,647 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $231.79. The company had a trading volume of 283,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,588. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

