Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Trading 8.9% Higher

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) traded up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.87 and last traded at $39.70. 317,490 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 309,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.77.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $135.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,169.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after buying an additional 645,917 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,131,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,596,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,473,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after acquiring an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

