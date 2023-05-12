Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair cut shares of Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.32. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at $11,023,878.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 22,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $265,609.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 944,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,023,878.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,798 shares of company stock valued at $352,875. Company insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Amplitude during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Amplitude by 427.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

