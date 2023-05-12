Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.05). The company issued revenue guidance of $66.5-$67.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.85 million. Amplitude also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. William Blair downgraded Amplitude from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Amplitude from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of AMPL stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $65.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amplitude news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $50,405.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,647.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $50,405.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,798 shares of company stock worth $352,875. Insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplitude by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Amplitude by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Amplitude by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

