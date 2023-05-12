AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.50

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 275815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

AMTD Digital Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMTD Digital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HKD. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AMTD Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in AMTD Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

