Analysts Issue Forecasts for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

INO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.77. 234,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,979,162. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The stock has a market cap of $201.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.03% and a negative net margin of 2,726.74%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the first quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.